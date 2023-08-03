3 Pittsburgh Steelers Players To Watch for On Offense by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a young offense, and multiple players can be NFL difference-makers in 2023. There are many reasons to be bullish about this group taking a big step in 2023, and there’s a case to be made for these players to become household names around the league.

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Steelers’ offense that can stand out in 2023:

George Pickens, WR

There were many questions about whether George Pickens was a one-trick pony on offense for Pittsburgh. Still, he’s proven throughout training camp and one week of preseason action that he’s added more to the bag of tricks in his sophomore season. Of course, it’s hardly a large sample, but it does indicate he’s ready to take a step.

Pickens already put together a solid rookie campaign, tallying 52 receptions for 801 yards and four touchdowns. The former Georgia Bulldog has separation ability and the hands up top to make contested catches. We’re not saying he’s going to be a Pro Bowler in his second season in the league, but there are a lot of signs pointing in the direction of catching 70 balls for 1,000 yards and six touchdowns. Continued growth is what you want to see from Pickens, and all signs point toward that transpiring.

Calvin Austin, WR

Wide receiver Calvin Austin didn’t get a chance to suit up for the Steelers last year due to injury, but there are a lot of signs in August pointing toward him having some impact in 2023. In his preseason debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Austin hauled in a 67-yard touchdown and was also involved in some plays on the ground, highlighting his unique skillset.

You’re probably not going to see Austin involved a ton besides some gadget plays and deep balls, but the youngster has the ability to stretch the field and create offense for a Pittsburgh team that has struggled to do that lately. With Pittsburgh adding veteran wideout Allen Robinson to the fold, Austin might have trouble running a lot of routes, but don’t let that fool you into thinking he won’t make plays this year and have an impact.

Jaylen Warren, RB

It’s no secret that Najee Harris is the Steelers’ top running back, but Jaylen Warren has continued to separate himself from the pack as a very solid number two option. Let’s call a spade a spade; it’s time for Harris to start making big strides in the Steeler’s backfield and putting up real production.

They’ve invested heavily in the offensive line over the last two years, and if Harris doesn’t start producing, Warren is going to accumulate more touches and make this a timeshare environment. Warren has performed well in a limited role already, and there’s plenty of optimism surrounding what he can do with more of a workload.

Honorable Mention: Kenny Pickett, QB

If the Steelers’ offense really wants to take a big leap in 2023, it won’t matter if they don’t get the level of quarterback play they need from their second-year signal-caller Kenny Pickett. There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about Pickett after how he played down the stretch in 2022 and with what we’ve seen from him so far in training camp.

There might be a lot of high-end talent on offense for the Steelers, but the key to unlocking them all is Pickett.

