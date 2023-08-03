3 Tennessee Titans To Watch for on Offense by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Tennessee Titans have a lot of young talent on offense, and some players can break out for the team. Despite quarterback Ryan Tannehill being a distinguished veteran, the team has two young signal-callers waiting in the wings. Can Tennessee have a good offense in 2023?

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Titans’ offense that can stand out in 2023.

Treylon Burks, WR

Yes, the Titans brought DeAndre Hopkins to their wide receiver room, but that shouldn’t make fans forget Treylon Burks’ impact during his rookie campaign. Injuries ultimately shortened his first year, but when he was on the field for those eleven games, he demonstrated an ability to rack up receiving yards and be someone Tannehill could rely on. In his rookie year, Burks hauled in 33 receptions for 444 yards and a touchdown.

Adding Hopkins should only benefit Burks, leading to better matchups and a chance to exploit opposing defenses. Don’t be surprised if Burks registers over 800 receiving yards and finds the endzone more consistently in 2023.

Tyjae Spears, RB

It’s no secret that the Titans rely greatly on running back Derrick Henry. He’s starting to get up there in age, though, and there are concerns about his overall workload. Yes, he’s had a stellar career, but the Titans were right to try and address their depth at the running back position.

One player that majorly stood out during training camp was running back Tyjae Spears. The Titans used a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Spears, and they clearly see a role for him in this offense. Spears showed off his explosiveness in the preseason, and it won’t be a surprise if he’s forced the Titans to give him real touches during his rookie campaign. If you don’t know his name now, you will by the end of 2023.

Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE

With the Titans having been a run-focused offense having Derrick Henry in the mix, it’ll be interesting to see if they start transitioning with many capable pass-catchers now in the mix. Chigoziem Okonkwo is someone who has stood out for us, and we like for him to create a much more significant role for himself in 2023.

During his rookie campaign, Okonkwo tallied 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns. With the talent he demonstrated in his first season, we’re expecting him to be much more involved in their aerial attack. The young tight end should be able to give their quarterbacks a reliable target over the middle of the field. The tools are there for him to be a difference-maker for the Titans as soon as 2023, and we like the promise he’s already shown in a limited sample size.

