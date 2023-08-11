AL West Odds Update: Red Hot Rangers Lead Way Over Astros by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago

The Texas Rangers continue to sit on top of the AL West and have now jumped ahead of the Houston Astros with their odds of taking down the division crown.

One surprise in the American League has been the Texas Rangers. Texas has been impressive in all facets of the game, leading the AL West at 68-47. Starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Max Scherzer have looked strong after being acquired ahead of the trade deadline, helping the Rangers go on a tear and win eight of their last ten games. The Rangers still don’t have much breathing room at the top of the division, but they do have a solid 2.5-game edge over the Houston Astros. With another successful week of play for Texas, they’ve seen their odds rise slightly to win the division from -110 to -120.

After winning the 2022 World Series, the Houston Astros made some roster changes, specifically to the rotation. Injuries were an issue early on, but Houston has unsurprisingly gotten back on track and sits in a wild-card spot in the American League. The Astros are 2.5 games behind the Rangers for the top spot in the AL West. With Texas red-hot at the top of the division, even with Houston in the middle of a 7-3 stretch, they’ve seen their odds of winning the division crown drop slightly from -110 to +110.

After ending their postseason drought in 2022, it’s been a mixed bag for the Seattle Mariners in 2023. Still, entering action on August 11, the Mariners’ are in the conversation for the hottest team in the big leagues. The M’s have won seven straight games and nine of their last ten, helping them cut into their deficit in the playoff chase. Seattle now trails the Rangers by just 5.5 games in the AL West, along with being just 1.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the AL’s final wild-card position. As a result, Seattle’s odds of winning the AL West have been more than cut in half, rising from +2300 to +1000.

The Los Angeles Angels chose to keep Shohei Ohtani ahead of the MLB’s trade deadline and buy pieces to make a run at the playoffs. You can understand where they were coming from, but it hasn’t worked out, and the Angels now sit 6.5 games of a wild-card spot and ten games behind the Rangers in the division. The Angels’ odds of winning the AL West have fallen off the map over the last week from +4200 to +25000.

The Oakland Athletics could be one of the worst Major League Baseball teams ever. Not only are they struggling on the field, but the A’s are also struggling off it, with plenty of discussions about their eventual relocation. Oakland has posted a horrendous 32-82 record, and there’s no point in further discussing their odds as they sit 35 games and are close to being eliminated from the picture.

Team AL West Odds AL Pennant Odds World Series Odds Texas Rangers -120 290 750 Houston Astros 110 270 500 Seattle Mariners 1000 1500 4100 Los Angeles Angels 25000 18000 25000 Oakland Athletics 25000 50000 100000

