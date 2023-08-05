Analyzing the Under-the-Radar MLB Trades

While the mid-season MLB trades often spotlight the superstars moving to contenders, several under-the-radar moves can be just as impactful. This season has seen some shrewd maneuvers by a handful of teams – the Tampa Bay Rays, Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins, and Arizona Diamondbacks. These moves might not have made headlines, but they will prove valuable in the playoff hunt.

Diamondbacks Acquire Tommy Pham from Mets

The Diamondbacks snatched outfielder Tommy Pham from the Mets, bolstering their offense in the wild-card push. Pham, one of the most valuable available bats in a thin outfielder market, also brings his versatile defensive skills. As the D-Backs have slid down the standings in recent weeks, hopefully, the acquisitions of Pham and Paul Sewald will rejuvenate the clubhouse. The Mets received promising young player Jeremy Rodriguez in return, who, at just 17, is already projected as a future top prospect for the team.

Marlins Acquire Jake Burger from White Sox

The Marlins scored a solid B+ deal by acquiring power-hitter Jake Burger from the White Sox. With 25 home runs this season, Burger brings immediate power to the Marlins’ lineup as they hunt for the playoffs. However, this upgrade did come at a cost. The Marlins parted ways with their fourth-best prospect, Jake Eder, a strategic sacrifice for immediate gain.

Phillies Acquire Michael Lorenzen from Tigers

The Phillies pulled off a trade that offers an excellent balance of current gain and future planning, acquiring All-Star starter Michael Lorenzen from the Tigers. The Phillies deepened their pitching bench, particularly crucial as they head into the business end of the season. The Tigers, on the other hand, received promising second baseman Hao-Yu Lee, the fifth-best prospect from the Phillies’ farm, according to MLB.com. This trade earned an A for the Phillies and an A- for the Tigers, highlighting the win-win nature of the deal.

Blue Jays Acquire Paul DeJong from Cardinals

After Blue Jays’ shortstop Bo Bichette suffered a suspected long-term injury, the team quickly filled the void by acquiring Paul DeJong from the Cardinals. The move saw the Jays pay a premium due to the urgency, but it was necessary. You have to give the Jays’ brass credit for not being complacent. Meanwhile, the Cardinals leveraged the situation, earning a solid prospect return.

Diamondbacks Acquire Paul Sewald from Mariners

In another wise move, the Diamondbacks picked up Paul Sewald from the Mariners, adding depth to their bullpen. The deal helps address Arizona’s closer problem with Sewald’s impressive 2.93 ERA, earning them an A grade. The Mariners also benefit from the deal, selling high on an impending free agent.

Rays Acquire Aaron Civale from Guardians

Surprisingly, the Guardians dealt their most reliable starter Aaron Civale to the Rays. Despite being just half a game behind the Twins in the AL Central, the Guardians seem to be prioritizing their future, acquiring the 37th-ranked prospect in baseball, Kyle Manzardo, in return. This move earns the Rays an A, bolstering their rotation for their AL East crown chase, and the Guardians a B for their decision to focus on building for the future.

While none of these trades involved high-profile names, they still provide intriguing potential ramifications as the MLB season unfolds. Only time will tell which under-the-radar move will yield the highest dividends as these teams move closer to the postseason.

