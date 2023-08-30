Bengals' QB Drama: Will Joe Burrow be Ready for Week 1? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

With the start of the NFL season on the horizon, all eyes are on the Cincinnati Bengals and their star quarterback, Joe Burrow. A sense of intrigue has been fueled by head coach Zac Taylor’s silence regarding Burrow’s injury. Despite missing the entire NFL preseason, there’s a growing belief that Burrow will suit up for Week 1.

Yet, the question remains: will he be at his best?

While Taylor remains tight-lipped, only offering a cryptic “we’ll see” when asked about Burrow’s status, there’s a palpable buzz in fantasy and real-life football circles. The consensus is that Burrow will play. But after an injury layoff, can he still deliver those magic moments? Early indications suggest that while his passing arm may be as sharp as ever, his mobility might initially be limited.

The recent release of veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian sheds some light on the Bengals’ plans. Despite his experience, Siemian had an underwhelming camp and preseason. Jake Browning, on the other hand, showed more promise. However, the prospect of Browning going head-to-head with the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 seems unlikely. This roster move might be the most apparent hint that Burrow’s return is imminent.

Could Taylor’s silence be a deliberate ploy? Facing a formidable adversary in the Browns, who boast defensive powerhouse Myles Garrett and a robust secondary, might Taylor be using gamesmanship to keep the Browns guessing? After all, this is an AFC North rivalry showdown â€“ the stakes are high.

Given the uncertainty, the betting odds for the Bengals’ opener might be swayed. The advice remains clear for fantasy football managers: if you’ve invested a high draft pick in Burrow, he’s worth the start. His innate talent ensures he remains a valuable asset, even if he’s not 100%.

While the Bengals and Taylor might be playing a game of cat and mouse regarding Burrow’s status, fans and rivals should be prepared for his return. The real test will be witnessing his effectiveness against the stiff challenge posed by the Browns.

