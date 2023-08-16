Betting on the Green: The Scandal of Phil Mickelson's Wagers by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

In sports betting, there are always stories that stand out. One such story revolves around Phil Mickelson, a golfer no stranger to gambling. Last week, rumors surfaced about Mickelson’s substantial sports betting ventures, including an allegation that he attempted to place a large wager on Team USA in the Ryder Cup, in which he participated.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

The last two years have seen Phil Mickelson become a central figure in golf drama, notably for his decision to join Live Golf, controversial comments on the PGA Tour, and the upcoming merger. This recent gambling story has only added fuel to the fire. Cam, a sports commentator, weighed in on Phil’s current reputation in the golf world.

Lanny Wadkins, who won the PGA Championship in 1977, thinks Mickelson is the most disappointing figure in golf. Since joining LIV Golf, we’ve seen a significant personality shift in this guy. It’s like he’s ashamed of his decision, despite taking the $200 million. But these recent gambling stories are raising eyebrows. Brandon Lang, the subject of the movie ‘Two for the Money.’ He knows Billy Walters well and was blown away by Walters’s character and decorum. Phil denied the Ryder Cup betting story, which means someone is lying. What Walters discusses is a genuine problem and may still be an issue for Mickelson.

With the current state of Phil Mickelson’s reputation in the golf world, it’s hard to know what to expect next. Rumors and allegations aside, Phil remains an immensely talented golfer who can always make a comeback. Stay tuned for more updates on Phil and other PGA golf news.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.