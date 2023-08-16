Big 12 Championship Futures: Who Can Hang With Texas and Oklahoma?

Oklahoma’s defense has been a topic of discussion, as it allowed 187 rushing yards per game last season. The last time the Sooners had a defense that struggled this much was probably during the tenure of John Blake in the mid-1990s.

Despite the reservations about Texas and Oklahoma, some believe that Texas Tech, led by Joey McGuire, is poised for a successful season with 18 returning starters. Others also see potential in UCF under Gus Malzahn and quarterback John Rhys Plumlee in their first year. However, not everyone is convinced UCF will significantly impact the Big 12 this year.

Heisman Betting Insights and Analysis

TCU, priced at 6 to 1, is attracting attention in the betting markets, moving up the board. Texas Tech, now included in the preseason AP Top 25, has its supporters, though not everyone is convinced.

Kansas State, with quarterback Will Howard, is another team to watch. Howard has five returning starters on the offensive line, and head coach Chris Klieman has done an excellent job with the team. However, concerns about the team’s offense persist. The Wildcats relied heavily on former quarterback Adrian Martinez, who was the second-leading rusher on the team with 10 rushing touchdowns. Howard doesn’t have the same mobility, and the team may struggle to replicate the offense they had with Martinez.

Adrian Martinez, who seemed to be a mainstay in college football, has finally exhausted his eligibility after what feels like 15 years. How these changes will impact Kansas State and the rest of the Big 12 remains to be seen.

The Big 12 is shaping up to be a conference full of intrigue and potential surprises. As the season progresses, seeing which teams rise to the top and contend for the championship will be fascinating.