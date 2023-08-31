Big Bets Made on Coach Prime & Colorado Buffaloes by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

Deion Sanders‘s much-anticipated first year as Colorado head coach kicks off Saturday as the Buffaloes visit No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs.

Despite a demanding schedule and an over/under win total of just 3.5, bettors have made a mad dash toward Coach Prime’s squad.

Per BetMGM, Colorado’s 3.5-win total has received the most bet Overs (+105), with 87% of tickets and 83% of the handle. The Buffaloes are among the top three in liability for the book to make the playoffs (+15000), to win the Pac-12 (+10000), to win the National Championship (+25000), and for quarterback Shedeur Sanders to win the Heisman (+12500).

To put into perspective, Sanders and company have garnered more national championship bets at BetMGM than four teams ranked in the Top 10, as well as Pac-12 favorite Texas (per ESPN.com).

It’s a wild development for a team that went 1-11 last season and hasn’t posted a winning record since 2016. That said, Sanders proved his worth as a head coach at Jackson State and overhauled Colorado’s roster with an impressive transfer portal and recruitment class.

One thing is for sure: There is excitement surrounding the program, which hasn’t been there in quite some time. That’s the power of Coach Prime.

National Championship

$1,000 to win $250,000 on Colorado to win the National Championship (+25000)

Conference Championship

$4,500 to win $450,000 on Colorado to win the Pac-12 (+10000)

Heisman

$1,000 to win $125,000 on Shedeur Sanders to win the Heisman Trophy (+12500)

