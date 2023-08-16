BMW Championship Golf Betting Insights: Scheffler, Rahm, Cantlay and McIlroy Cashing by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

With the BMW Championship ready to get underway, golf betting enthusiasts are eagerly putting their money down on the golfers they believe will win. Here is a look at some of the leading contenders and their betting statistics.

Line Movement (opening, current)

Rory McIlroy +750, +700

Scottie Scheffler +800, +700

Rory McIlroy, who initially had opening odds of +750, has seen his odds drop to +700. With a leading 8.3% of tickets and tied for the highest handle at 12.6%, he is a solid favorite among bettors. McIlroy has consistently demonstrated his skills and remains a top contender in this year’s championship.

Patrick Cantlay, with opening and current odds of +1000, is holding steady. He’s drawn 6.2% of tickets and shares the lead in handle with 12.6% 0f total dollars wagered. Known for his calculated approach and steady play, Cantlay has an excellent chance to perform well in the BMW Championship.

Highest Ticket%

Rory McIlroy 8.3%

Patrick Cantlay 6.2%

Jon Rahm 6.0%

Jon Rahm, also with opening odds of +1000, maintains that number. He’s garnered 6.0% of tickets and an impressive 10.9% of the handle. Rahm’s consistent performances and previous high finishes make him a strong pick for many bettors.

Tommy Fleetwood, starting with opening odds of +2200, hasn’t seen a change. He holds 5.6% of tickets and 4.0% of the handle. Fleetwood, who has a history of solid performances in major championships, could be an interesting underdog bet.

Viktor Hovland holds his same opening odds of +1600, entering the BMW. Hovland has 5.4% of tickets and 7.8% of the handle. As a rising star on the PGA Tour, the 25-year-old Norweigen is attracting interest among bettors looking for a potentially lucrative win.

Jordan Spieth remains steady with his +2200 opening odds. He has 5.3% of tickets but only 2.5% of the handle. With his excellent short game and putting, Spieth could surprise many with a strong performance in the championship.

Scottie Scheffler, whose opening odds were +800, has been bet down to +700. The reason why? His chunky 10.7% handle is among the leaders for this tournament. Big money bets are further illustrated when looking at his 4.4% of tickets, more than half the number of his handle. Scheffler’s recent performances have made him a favorite among bettors who believe he could have a strong showing.

Highest Handle%

Patrick Cantlay 12.58%

Rory McIlroy 12.55%

Jon Rahm 10.9%

It’s clear to see where the money is flowing in this tournament. The top four favorites, Scheffler, McIlroy, Cantlay, and Rahm, account for nearly half of the total dollars wagered on the BMW outright winner. It also doesn’t hurt that they are also the top four ranked golfers in the world.

Biggest Liabilities

Cameron Young

Patrick Cantlay

Rory McIlroy

The BMW Championship offers several exciting betting opportunities. Whether you’re going with the favorites like Rory McIlroy or taking a chance on potential underdogs like Tommy Fleetwood, there are plenty of options for all types of bettors.

