Buffalo, LSU Highlight Best 2023 College Football Season Win Totals Bulls 'Over' 6 is my top play by Sam Panayotovich 34 Minutes Ago

Are you ready for college football?

The regular season kicks off this Saturday and I’ve circled my six favorite regular-season win totals. And yes, you’ve still got time to tail. It’s extremely difficult for oddsmakers to be accurate on every single team’s forecast and we’ve done pretty well the last two years in terms of making money.

My win totals went 4-2 in 2021 and 3-2-1 in 2022.

Not bad.

Here are the six college football totals I bet for 2023:

Buffalo Bulls “Over” 6 (+110 at BetMGM)

Head coach Maurice Linguist has quietly hauled in the MAC’s two most talented recruiting classes over the last two offseasons. The Bulls’ defense is sold and the offense will be improved with former Rutgers transfer Cole Snyder back at quarterback. Don’t be surprised when Buffalo goes 8-4.

Illinois Fighting Illini “Over” 6.5 (-115 at BetMGM)

The Illini lost a couple of key defensive pieces to the NFL draft — cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Jartavius Martin — but the cupboard is far from bare. Defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton has All-American potential and head coach Bret Bielema is reportedly stoked about his offensive line.

Southern Miss Golden Eagles “Over” 5 (+100 at DraftKings)

We scratched and clawed our way to the “Over” with Southern Miss last year. What a sweat that was. Plain and simple, head coach Will Hall is building a winner. He took the Eagles from three wins in year one to six wins in year two and this will be his best team yet in Hattiesburg.

LSU Tigers “Under” 9.5 (+105 at BetMGM)

Brian Kelly’s bunch is one of the trendiest teams in college football this season. Not only are bettors banking on LSU winning at least 10 games, but they are also firing future bets on the Tigers winning the SEC and national title. And I’m just not there. Next week’s opener against Florida State is basically a must-win to cash the “Over” and that game is no walk in the park.

Missouri Tigers “Under” 6.5 (-125 at Caesars)

I love betting against coaches on the hot seat. Eli Drinkwitz has failed to live up to the hype in Columbia, which wasn’t that high to begin with. Drinkwitz has yet to compile a winning season in three years at Mizzou and the Tigers have the eighth-toughest schedule in the country this season.

New Mexico Lobos “Over” 3.5 (-110 at FanDuel)

Bet you weren’t expecting this, huh? The Lobos will get throttled in their opener at Texas A&M, but the next three games are all winnable. The Mountain West as a whole is somewhat down and there’s a world where New Mexico pulls a couple upsets down the stretch to notch five wins.

Sam’s college football totals:

Buffalo O6 +115

Illinois O6.5 -115

Southern Miss O5 +100

LSU U9.5 -105

Missouri U6.5 -125

New Mexico O3.5 -110

RECORD: (135-147, +15.0)