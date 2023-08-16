Cantlay's Past Success and Rahm's Power Game Key Factors at BMW Championship by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

The PGA Tour season is reaching its climax with the BMW Championship, the penultimate event of golf’s FedEx Cup playoffs. With only 50 players in the field this week and just 30 advancing to the Tour Championship in Atlanta, the stakes are high, and the competition is fierce. As we approach the end of the season and look forward to the Ryder Cup and the swing season, let’s take a moment to reflect on the year and the prospects for the upcoming tournament.

One player on the radar this year is Lucas Glover, who has seen a resurgence in his game. He recently battled it out in hot conditions in Memphis, which was a memorable sight for fans and fellow players. Despite the sweat, Glover has been raking in the cash and could afford multiple BMWs following his recent performances.

The favorites for the BMW Championship are familiar faces, including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Jon Rahm.

However, a player that deserves special attention this week is Patrick Cantlay (+1000), who has played exceptionally well at this event in the past. He has won the BMW Championship in the last two years, albeit on different tracks. Cantlay’s performance last week further solidifies his status as one of the favorites for the tournament. Although he may not have performed well in majors, Cantlay is a proven contender in FedEx Cup playoff events.

BMW Championship Betting Insights

Among the other top contenders, Jon Rahm is an excellent choice for this tournament. The course for the event is long and requires players to hit the ball with great distance off the tee. The tight fairways make it even more crucial for players to strike the ball accurately. Rahm’s ability to murder the golf ball off the tee makes him an ideal fit for this course. He has been a dominant force in the golf world this season and is poised for another strong performance.

As we head into the BMW Championship, there are plenty of exciting storylines and players to watch. The 50-man field features some of the best golfers in the world, all vying for a spot in the Tour Championship. It promises to be an exciting tournament with plenty of drama and memorable moments. Whether it’s Cantlay’s quest for a three-peat, Rahm’s pursuit of another victory, or the countless other storylines, the BMW Championship is sure to be a thrilling event.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.