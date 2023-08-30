Cardinals Coach’s Laughable Take Doesn’t Jibe With Historically Low Win Total Jonathan Gannon wants Arizona to maintain its 'competitive advantage' by Sean T. McGuire 1 Hour Ago

Arizona Cardinals first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon has become a laughingstock in short order.

Gannon, who was the butt of jokes after social media learned of his super awkward first encounter with Cardinals players, recently made comments regarding the team’s starting quarterback. However, given where Arizona currently stands in the NFL hierarchy, they were met with cackles.

“I’m not going to name a starter because I think it’s a competitive advantage for us going to Washington, but we will know who the starter is,” Gannon told reporters prior to Arizona’s 53-man roster cutdown, per NFL.com.

Competitive advantage?!

Reminder: With quarterback Kyler Murray still recovering from a torn ACL, the Cardinals are deciding between journeyman Joshua Dobbs and a rookie by the name of Clayton Tune.

Dobbs, who was drafted in the fourth round in 2017, is playing for his seventh team. He’s played merely eight NFL games with two starts last season for the Tennessee Titans, who lost both contests. Tune, a 2023 fifth-round pick out of Houston, would be making his NFL debut.

Does either quarterback sound like someone who is going to put fear into the Washington Commanders, a defense led by Chase Young, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat? No, of course not.

Gannon’s sentiments certainly don’t jibe with outside perception, either. Nobody in or around the league believes the Cardinals will put forth a competitive product, especially with Murray sidelined.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently has Arizona’s win total set at 3.5 and no team has longer odds to reach 10-plus wins on FanDuel Sportsbook. The 1995 Jacksonville Jaguars are the only team in NFL history with a lower win total (three) entering the season, according to Barstool Gambling.

But sure, Jonathan, keep your competitive advantage.