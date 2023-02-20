Video Of New Cardinals Coach Meeting Players Is Super Awkward

The Cardinals labeled Jonathan Gannon “a players’ coach” two days after putting him atop their staff.

That might be true, but Gannon’s interpersonal skills weren’t put on the best display in some of the first public footage of the 40-year-old at his new job.

Not long after introducing Gannon as its new head coach, Arizona put out a video of the former Eagles defensive coordinator meeting a bunch of his new players. Virtually all of the interactions, including an exchange with franchise quarterback Kyler Murray, were tough to watch. The height of the cringe unarguably was when Gannon, for whatever reason, impersonated a robot as he chopped it up with wide receiver Rondale Moore.

We’ll cut Gannon some slack, as it’s tough to have a genuine conversation with someone when you know cameras are on you. We also know how Nick Sirianni ended up faring in Philadelphia after his brutal introductory press conference with the Eagles, so Gannon’s weird soundbites don’t necessarily indicate he’ll struggle in Arizona.

Noticeably absent from the video was DeAndre Hopkins, who’s been a popular subject of trade rumors since the 2022 season ended. The Cardinals now are free to ship the star wide receiver wherever they please after the no-trade clause in Hopkins’ contract reportedly was voided.