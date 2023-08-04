Chiefs' Running Back Pacheco Season-Long Rushing Props by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to reports, Kansas City Chiefs lead running back Isaiah Pacheco is expected to be cleared for contact within the next three weeks. This clearance means Pacheco will likely be a full go for the upcoming NFL season, and Sportsbooks have already posted full season-long numbers for the player: 775.5 rushing yards and 5.5 rushing touchdowns.

Many have high expectations for Pacheco, who demonstrated his ability to lead the backfield last year, including during the Super Bowl. However, his position in the pecking order isn’t set in stone, especially with the return of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, another promising talent. Under Andy Reid’s guidance, the strategy of the Chiefs leans towards an interchangeable running back approach.

What’s concerning for fans and sports bettors alike is that if Pacheco enters the season with lingering injuries, Coach Reid isn’t expected to push the running back too hard. Despite his undeniable talent, this makes Pacheco a potentially risky bet. Reid is known for riding the hot handâ€”if a player is performing well, they will be prioritized, but a player nursing an injury won’t be the first choice.

Yet, if Pacheco stays healthy throughout the season, he might be the guy to track in their backfield. Clyde Edwards-Helaire‘s struggle to remain on the field has primarily cost him his starting position, something that Pacheco has been able to capitalize on. In the last season, despite being the lead running back only from the ninth week onwards, Pacheco surpassed the predicted 775.5 rushing yards.

The combination of Andy Reid’s aggressive, offensive strategies and Patrick Mahomes‘ excellent passing game opened up significant opportunities for Pacheco. Last year, he rushed for 830 yards at nearly five yards per carry. The question remains whether he can repeat this performance and stay healthy in the upcoming season.

In the NFL, the road to recovery for any player, especially a running back, is tricky. If Pacheco had entered training camp completely healthy, the outcome might be different. However, it’s expected the Chiefs might take it slow with him.

Pacheco is a talented running back, and if he can stay healthy, he could potentially be a key player for the Kansas City Chiefs again this season. However, due to the combination of injury recovery and Reid’s flexible approach to the running back position, it might be worth treading cautiously for those looking to bet on his performance.

