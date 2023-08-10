College Football Realignment Shocker: From PAC-12 To PAC-4 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

In an unforeseen twist, the college football landscape has been completely transformed. For the first time in over a century, the PAC-12, a powerhouse in college sports, has downsized to just four teams.

What led to this dramatic change?

The Apple streaming deal was intriguing, likened to the one with MLS, where revenues are derived based on subscriptions. While this model might work for some markets and sports, college football isn’t necessarily one of them.

The Real Deal with Subscriptions

Imagine you’re an athletic director. Your programs, from football to tennis, rely on guaranteed revenue. Facilities, dormitories, and even the existence of non-profit sports such as golf and tennis hinge on this funding. When planning for the future, speculative subscription models just don’t cut it.

Ray Anderson of ASU and Joe Castiglione of OU, both esteemed figures in the realm of college athletics, share similar sentiments. Castiglione emphasized that the duty of these institutions isn’t solely to college football. It’s to the entirety of their athletic department revenues.

Commissioner’s Challenge

A conference’s strength lies in the loyalty and value of its teams. The responsibility of a commissioner is paramount. They need to ensure that they keep the existing teams and entice other potential schools to join. Without a solid mechanism to retain teams, it becomes a cat-and-mouse game of always staying one step ahead.

It seems the PAC-12 commissioner might have missed a step, ending up one step behind, leading to this unexpected reduction to the conference.

What’s next for College Football?

The changes might be shocking to college football fans, but they’re also exhilarating. The landscape is shifting, and it’s essential to adapt. As for the PAC-4, Oregon State might find itself in the limelight more often. Could they be regulars in the College Football Playoff now? Only time will tell.

