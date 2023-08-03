Cooper Kupp Hamstring Injury Headlines Rams Camp News by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago

It’s time to address the elephant in the room; the fate of the Los Angeles Rams this upcoming season seemingly rests on one key player, Cooper Kupp. Over the past few seasons, the Rams have continued to be led by Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, and of course, Kupp.

Remove any one of these, and our faith in the Rams may well dwindle to nothing. Alarmingly, it’s Kupp whose potential loss could spell catastrophe for the Rams. Let’s not forget, Kupp was the player consistently pulling the rabbit out of the hat last season, clocking up impressive numbers week in, week out.

If Kupp were to suffer a setback, that would be a significant blow to this Rams group. A sidelined Kupp would inevitably shift more pressure onto Matthew Stafford‘s shoulders, leaving him more vulnerable in this offense.

The reality is that Kupp’s recent injury record is not one to inspire blind confidence. Kupp is called upon to shoulder a significant chunk of the offensive workload in the Rams’ system. He is likely to see up to fifteen targets a game. If his body can’t withstand the rigors of this high usage, then the Rams are looking at a difficult season ahead.

Remember, this is not a minor tweak. When a player has one injury, they risk compounding it with another. This is an issue we’ve seen unfold time and again. We’re not saying that Kupp is injury prone, but it’s tough to trust a player with an inconsistent track record in staying on the field.

Turning to Matthew Stafford, he’s no stranger to injury himself. Last season, there was a considerable amount of chatter about his multiple elbow and shoulder injections. To expect a player to suddenly turn around and post an entirely healthy season is a gamble that rarely pays off.

The most significant trap, however, lies in Stafford’s projected season-long passing yards. Currently, the number sits at a whopping 3,550.5 yards. This number assumes that Stafford will likely play every game, but we must remember that the Rams are not expected to have a good season.

One thing remains clear; the Rams’ prospects this season hinge precariously on the health and form of their key players, especially Cooper Kupp.

