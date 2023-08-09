Could Corey Conners (+4500) Grab the 1st Round Lead at St. Jude? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is already heating up, and with no cut this week, all 70 golfers are guaranteed to grace the greens from Thursday to Sunday. However, before the weekend drama unfolds, let’s focus on some potential first-round leaders.

St. Jude Championship Betting Insights

Leading the list is Corey Conners, pegged with 45 to 1-odds. Though we rarely delve below 50-1, considering the limited field, Conners stands out as a swift starter. Fresh off a win at the Wyndham, Lucas Glover has secured confidence with odds of 55 to 1. Not lagging far behind is Aaron Rai, an every-week-first-round-leader choice for many, boasting odds of 60 to 1. The list extends with Adam Schenk at 75 to 1, followed by Davis Riley and Nick Taylor sitting at a tempting 80 to 1.

What Will Rory Do at the St. Jude Championship?

Viktor Hovland is another guy worth a look with 26 to 1 odds, along with Tommy Fleetwood at 30 to 1. Perhaps the most intriguing pick is Sam Ryder, with juicy odds popping at 100 to 1. Ryder could jump out of the gates quickly on Thursday.

Here’s a critical heads-up for bettors: a potential morning delay might be on the cards due to inclement weather in Memphis. Rain showers might hamper the early starts, but forecasts suggest a clearing around 11 or 12 o’clock local time.

As the FedEx St. Jude Championship tees off, let’s hope our first-round leader predictions pave the way for an exciting weekend.

