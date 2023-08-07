Did Rostering Megan Rapinoe Contribute to USA's Downfall at the Women's World Cup? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Team USA has always been a force to be reckoned with at the Women’s World Cup, boasting numerous accomplished athletes like Megan Rapinoe. Rapinoe’s achievements extend beyond the pitch, and she has become a household name not only for her soccer prowess but also for her outspoken advocacy.

However, this year’s tournament ignited a fresh debate over the contributions of experienced players like Rapinoe. The multi-award-winning forward, who has previously helped Team USA secure a gold medal and two World Cups, is undoubtedly a legend in women’s soccer. She has used her platform to campaign for equal pay, kneeling during anthems to protest injustices, and always standing for something – actions that resonate with many worldwide.

Nonetheless, during the tournament, some observers voiced concerns about her performance. At a glance, the World Cup scene is overwhelmingly populated by youthful, energetic players, and Rapinoe’s comparative age became a talking point. Despite the wealth of experience that seasoned players bring to the table, some critics argue that soccer, at its core, is a young person’s game.

Throughout the tournament, Rapinoe was often brought in late during games. Despite her undeniable past success, some spectators noted that she seemed to struggle to keep up with the high-paced, high-energy nature of the games. Critics have argued that despite her career-long contributions to soccer and social justice, Rapinoe looked noticeably older compared to the younger, faster players on the pitch.

While Rapinoe’s stats remain impressive – her gold medal and two World Cups – some argue that these past victories no longer compensate for a perceived decline in her performance. Despite the USA being betting favorites in most of the matches, the team didn’t perform to the expected standards, fueling more criticism of Rapinoe’s performance.

While opinions differ, it’s undeniable that Rapinoe’s age and experience lend a unique perspective to the team. Still, it’s worth debating whether the physical demands of soccer require younger, fresher legs. Rapinoe and her older teammates have yet to comment on their future with the national squad, leaving fans and critics alike in suspense. Only time will tell whether they will retire or continue to compete in this intense, high-stakes world of international soccer.

