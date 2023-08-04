EPL Team Outlook: Spurs Hoping for Fresh Start Under Postecoglou by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

A seventh manager in four years, Tottenham are continuing to search for the right man to lead them back to former glory. It’s been a lengthy 15 years since the club’s last trophy, and Australian coaching legend Ange Postecoglou has been tasked with bringing success back to the Lilywhites.

Ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign, we take a balanced look at Tottenham’s season aspirations and a few players to watch.

EPL Team Outlooks: Manchester City | Liverpool | Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Why You Should Be Bullish

This is the first manager the club has had in some time that doesn’t feel bigger than the club or its players. Ask any Tottenham supporter, and they’ll tell you how quickly things got stale with Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, two managers who got growingly frustrated with the club’s ownership. While Postocaglou is far from a pushover, he is a manager taking a step up into the Tottenham job and seems more level-headed.

Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Why You Should Be Bearish

There are still plenty of positions that must be improved on the squad. There are still question marks surrounding the goalkeeper, left back, and center back heading into the year, with plenty of new faces apart in the starting 11. And the biggest question remains. Will Harry Kane still be around come Gameweek 1? The club’s all-time leading goal scorer has been rumored in a move to Bayern Munich all offseason, with the German powerhouse seemingly determined to receive his service before the start of the new season. If he departs, it could be a long season in North London.

Tottenham Hotspur Prediction: Breakout Player: MF James Maddison

The biggest offseason signing, former Leicester City midfielder James Maddison joins the mix at Tottenham and should be slotted into the starting lineup immediately. He’s the attacking midfielder the club has been missing since the departure of Christian Eriksen as someone who can both feed the front line and become a scorer when required. His nose for goal and ability to link up play should excite Spurs fans. He can become the missing piece to help this team find some goalscoring success against the bigger clubs in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur Prediction: X-Factor: FW Heung-Min Son

After a down year for Sonny in 2022-23, Tottenham showed its reliance on his abilities when he was non-existent. To re-enter the mix for the top four, they’ll need the South Korean at the apex of his game alongside Harry Kane in attack. We’re not convinced Son is over the hump quite yet, and he was rumored to be playing through injury for a large portion of the season. If he can return to his 2021 form, the Spurs should be playing some exciting attacking soccer soon.

Tottenham Hotspur Pick: 2023-24 Premier League Top 6 Odds: -105

Even at 40-to-1 to win the title, this squad isn’t on the level of the top contenders for this year’s Premier League. If anything, this season should be considered a stepping stone into 2024-25 by the club and its supporters to set them up for a charge in a year. The top four is undoubtedly within reach at +333, but play it safer and take a swing at Tottenham to finish top six at -105 this season.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.