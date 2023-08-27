Fantasy Football Deep Dive: Darren Waller or Dallas Goedert?

Fantasy football is back, and with it comes the annual tight end debate. Who should you draft, and when? Darren Waller and Dallas Goedert are two names that have been floating around the tight end discussions, and the decision isn’t straightforward. Let’s dissect the pros, cons, and fantasy implications of these two stalwarts.

Darren Waller: The Rising Star

Darren Waller’s recent performances have cemented his reputation as a top-tier tight end. As his popularity has surged, so has his Average Draft Position (ADP). Currently standing at 59, it’s expected to move up significantly by draft time. But with a higher ADP comes a higher price, and fantasy owners need to weigh the costs.

Pros:

Star Power: Waller is a favorite among many, with some choosing him as their fourth tight end, even ahead of established names like George Kittle.

Waller is a favorite among many, with some choosing him as their fourth tight end, even ahead of established names like George Kittle. Potential Upside: As one of the primary receiving options on his team, Waller’s ceiling is high.

Cons:

Injury Concerns: No one can deny that Waller carries a certain injury risk. The possibility of him missing games is real, making some fantasy owners apprehensive.

No one can deny that Waller carries a certain injury risk. The possibility of him missing games is real, making some fantasy owners apprehensive. Overhyped?: When everyone starts talking about a player’s value, it can inflate their ADP. At some point, that value can dissipate, and the risk might outweigh the reward.

Dallas Goedert: The Value Pick

On the other side of the spectrum lies Dallas Goedert. Without the same level of hype as Waller, Goedert offers consistent value and could be a steal in many drafts.

Pros:

Value Proposition: Goedert’s ADP remains lower than Waller’s, making him an attractive choice for value-conscious drafters.

Goedert’s ADP remains lower than Waller’s, making him an attractive choice for value-conscious drafters. Consistent Performer: While he might not have Waller’s ceiling, Goedert is known for his consistent play.

Cons:

Crowded Offense: With players like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, along with a committee of running backs in Philadelphia, Goedert might see fewer targets.

With players like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, along with a committee of running backs in Philadelphia, Goedert might see fewer targets. Perceived Boredom: Some might argue that Goedert doesn’t bring the same excitement as other options, potentially leading to fewer explosive fantasy weeks.

Making the Choice: Waller or Goedert?

When drafting, it’s essential to evaluate the entire landscape. If you’re looking for a potential game-changer and are willing to absorb some risk, Waller could be your guy. However, if you’re looking for solid value and consistent production, Goedert might be the better choice.

In the unpredictable world of fantasy football, tight end decisions can be crucial. Whether it’s Waller’s star potential or Goedert’s consistency, both have their merits. As always, trust your instincts, analyze your league’s dynamics, and draft with both strategy and heart.

