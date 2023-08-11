Fantasy Football Preview: Top 5 PPR Running Backs in 2023 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

While running backs have been largely devalued across the National Football League, they’re still worth their weight in gold in fantasy football. With so much depth at quarterback and wide receiver, it’s never a bad idea to invest in a rusher within your draft’s early rounds â€“ a strategy even more profitable if you can land one of the game’s elites at the position.

So, to help owners prepare for the upcoming fantasy season, I’ve compiled a list of who I feel are the top five rushers in points per reception (PPR) leagues.

Let’s get started!

1) Christian McCaffrey – San Francisco 49ers

2022 Stats: 17 G, 1139 RUSH YDS, 8 TD | 85 REC, 741 YDS, 5 TD

Following two straight injury-riddled campaigns, McCaffrey responded by playing in all 17 games. The 27-year-old thrived upon his mid-season arrival in San Francisco, racking up 1,210 total yards and ten touchdowns in just 11 appearances, averaging 21.7 fantasy points per game. Looking toward 2023, McCaffrey is back to being the best running back in real life and fantasy. While the Niners boast several talented offensive playmakers, the former Carolina Panther should be the centerpiece and is a no-brainer first-round selection, with a solid argument to go No. 1 overall.

2) Austin Ekeler – Los Angeles Chargers

2022 Stats: 17 G, 915 RUSH YDS, 13 TD | 107 REC, 722 YDS, 5 TD

Among the many rushers voicing displeasure over their current contract, Ekeler requested a trade from the Chargers before the team added $1.75 million in incentives. It’s easy to understand his frustration after the former undrafted free agent posted another dominant campaign in 2022, scoring an NFL-best 18 touchdowns while recording 1,637 total yards. That’s not to say there aren’t concerns as Ekeler is entering his age 28 season. LA also has a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore, who has generally prioritized downfield passing, as evidenced by Moore’s Cowboys ranking 26th in running back target rate last season (15.8%). The Chargers’ offense should be explosive, meaning Ekeler won’t lack scoring opportunities. It’s also challenging to envision Moore not taking advantage of Ekeler’s elite pass-catching ability and getting the Nebraska native in space. In what could be his final season in Powder Blue, Ekeler will be out to prove there is still plenty left in the tank as he aims to secure a long-term deal. Draft him with confidence.

3) Saquon Barkley – New York Giants

2022 Stats: 16 G, 1,312 RUSH YDS, 10 TD | 57 REC, 338 YDS, 0 TD

Barkley reminded everyone last season that, when healthy, he is still among the most explosive running backs in football. The 26-year-old finished fourth in the league in rushing with a career-high 1,312 yards, adding 338 receiving yards on 57 receptions. While Barkley and the Giants failed to agree on a long-term extension, the former No. 2 overall pick reported to training camp after agreeing to play the 2023 campaign on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million, ending all possibility of a holdout. With plenty of question marks at wideout, Barkley should again be the focal point of Big Blue’s offense. Currently being drafted in the second round, the Bronx native carries RB1 overall upside.

4) Bijan Robinson (Rookie) – Atlanta Falcons

Following an electrifying college career at Texas, Robinson landed in the perfect situation when the Atlanta Falcons drafted him eighth overall this past April. Atlanta was the most run-heavy team in football last season, ranking first in attempts (559) and third in yards (2,718). Adding to the 21-year-old’s appeal is his ability as a receiver, with head coach Arthur Smith saying the club views Robinson as more than just a running back. While second-year pro Tyler Allgeier (1,035 rush yards last season) is expected to remain involved, Robinson should still have the ball in his hands a ton, and carries as much upside as anyone at the position. He’s a consensus first-round selection.

5) Nick Chubb – Cleveland Browns

2022 Stats: 17 G, 1,525 RUSH YDS, 12 TD | 27 REC, 239 YDS, 1 TD

Chubb is truly a model of consistency, rattling off four-straight 1,000-yard seasons while never averaging fewer than 5.0 yards per carry. The lone knock among fantasy players has been his lack of involvement in the passing game, as Chubb has caught 30 or more passes in a season just once in his career (36 in 2019). However, that could change in 2023 with the departure of Kareem Hunt, who handled most of the receiving work during his Browns tenure. If Chubb is utilized as a three-down back, he could be in for a monster year. I have no qualms with owners who build their squad around the former Georgia Bulldog.

