FedEx St. Jude Championship Chalk: Betting on Rory McIlroy

When you’re presented with the daunting three-digit prices on Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy, searching for value elsewhere on the outright board can be tempting. But sometimes, betting on the big names is where the value truly lies.

If forced to choose between these three golfing juggernauts, lean toward McIlroy. He’s tailor-made for this course layout. You’re not getting a jackpot with odds at +850 for an outright win. But if you’re considering him for a top-10 finish, odds of -105 may seem less attractive, but given Rory’s recent form and history, it is a worthy bet.

Let’s break down the facts:

Rory is undeniably one of the best ball strikers on the PGA Tour.

His recent form indicates a player in complete control of his game. Not only can Rory putt, but he’s also been consistently finding the green.

Maybe his price for a top 10 finish isn’t ideal, but consider McIlroy boasts an impressive seven consecutive top 10 finishes.

He’s added five-plus strokes with his irons in four straight tournaments.

He hasn’t registered a loss in strokes putting since May. If you’ve been following his journey, you’d recall that earlier in the season; his putting occasionally let him down. But those days seem to be behind him, as he’s evidently ironed out those issues.

And here’s a little extra tidbit for those into the intricate details of the game: Bermuda grass greens are Rory’s favorite. They’re his top-performing putting surface. With this in mind, he’s presented with a prime opportunity to secure another win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, building on his victory at the Scottish Open.

While the allure of better odds might tempt some to look beyond the big names, it’s hard to argue against the consistency and current form of Rory McIlroy. For those willing to play it slightly safe with the promise of reasonable returns, Rory’s your man for a top-10 finish.

