FedEx St. Jude Championship Golf Betting Insights: Scheffler and Rahm Raking it In by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The FedEx St. Jude Championship is drawing attention in the golf betting world with some notable movements and statistics worth delving into. Let’s deep-dive into the odds, ticket percentages, and handles for some of the top golfers participating in the championship.

Line Movement

Scottie Scheffler +750, +650

Jon Rahm +800, +900

Rory McIlroy +850, +900

Collin Morikawa +2500, +2200

Opening vs. Current Odds

Jon Rahm : The golfer opened with odds of +800 and has seen a shift to +900 in the latest updates.

Scottie Scheffler : Starting at + 750 , there’s been a favorable move to + 650 , suggesting growing confidence in Scheffler’s potential in the championship.

Rory McIlroy : With an opening at +850 , McIlroy now stands at +900 .

Collin Morikawa : He’s experienced an interesting journey, starting at a distant +2500 but now stands at a much-improved 2200.

Rickie Fowler : Fowler’s odds remain steady at +2800 .

Viktor Hovland : No shift for Hovland, maintaining his position at +2000 .

Sam Burns : With a considerable drop from an initial +4000 to +3300 , Burns is one to watch.

Patrick Cantlay : Holding steady at +1600 .

Cameron Young : Maintaining a consistent +4000 in the odds market.

Xander Schauffele: His odds have remained constant at +1800.

Highest Ticket%

Jon Rahm 8.1%

Scottie Scheffler 8.0%

Rory McIlroy 6.3%

Ticket% and Handle% Insights:

Jon Rahm dominates the ticket percentage at 8.1% and holds a handle of 11.7% .

Scottie Scheffler , while closely trailing Rahm in ticket percentage at 8.0% , Scheffler surpasses in handle with the largest at 13.1% .

Rory McIlroy comes in with 6.3% of the tickets and a 5.7% handle.

Collin Morikawa sees 6.0% of the ticket share and an 8.9% handle. Some big money is coming in on Collin.

Rickie Fowler holds 5.5% of the tickets and 5.2% of the handle.

Viktor Hovland has garnered 5.4% of the tickets and 4.1% handle.

Sam Burns , with a 5.2% ticket share, Burns also has a 5.6% handle.

Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, and Xander Schauffele round up the list with ticket percentages at 2.8%, 2.8%, and 2.7%, respectively, and handle percentages at 2.0%, 5.1%, and 2.1%.

Highest Handle%

Scottie Scheffler 13.1%

Jon Rahm 11.7%

Collin Morikawa 8.9%

With these evolving statistics and odds, the FedEx St. Jude Championship remains an intriguing event for both golf enthusiasts and bettors. As the championship approaches, all eyes will be on these players to see who emerges victorious and brings significant returns to their backers.

Biggest Liabilities

Collin Morikawa

Sam Burns

Jon Rahm

