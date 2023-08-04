From Promise to Peril: Dismantling the Mets by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

The fallout from the Major League Baseball trade deadline has sparked shockwaves among fans and critics. The New York Mets have thrown in the towel, despite their preseason substantial investments and promises of a World Series run.

It’s become abundantly clear that something is rotten in New York. They’re not just going through a slump; they’re in full-on surrender mode, with the team’s recent performance suggesting a surprising lack of effort. Getting no-hit by the Houston Astros could’ve been the final straw for the Mets.

A handful of high-profile trades further fueled this state of affairs. Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, David Robertson, Mark Canha, Tommy Pham, and Dominic Leone were all moved, signaling the team’s dramatic change of direction. Even fan favorite Pete Alonso was rumored to be on the trading block.

The betting odds have responded accordingly, with the Mets’ NL Pennant chances now sitting at +25000.

Baseball fans, brace yourselves. The Mets’ second half promises to be full of pain and losses.

As always, the unpredictability of Major League Baseball continues to captivate us all, making the betting world more exciting than ever.

