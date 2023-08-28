Garrett Wilson Over/Under 2023 Receiving Props

The projections are in, and NFL fans and analysts are buzzing about the numbers for Garrett Wilson. The season numbers are looking promising, with 1125.5 yards, 7.5 receiving touchdowns, and 82.5 receptions. Now, the key question â€“ which of these numbers stands out the most, and in what direction?

For starters, the projections look solid across the board. It’s worth noting that Wilson isn’t stepping onto the gridiron for the first time. This isn’t the rookie year jitters scenario. No, he’s been a standout, quality wide receiver even in the face of lackluster quarterback play. The tables have turned as he’s getting an upgrade â€“ and not just any upgrade, but one to a Hall-of-Fame quarterback.

However, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The New York Jets have an arsenal of weapons at their disposal, both in the air and on the ground. This may impact the number of opportunities Wilson receives throughout the season. Yet, if recent games have been any indication, there’s a potential goldmine waiting in a particular stat: touchdowns.

Why? Here’s a name for you: Aaron Rodgers. For those who’ve had the pleasure of watching Rodgers for over a decade, they know that when he’s close to the end zone, magic happens. When Rodgers is within a five-yard line, and a run play is queued up, it’s not uncommon for him to lock eyes with his wideout, share a silent moment, and switch things up. Whether it’s a slant, fade, or back shoulder pass, there’s arguably no one better at executing it than Rodgers.

Given this, of all the projections for Wilson, the over 7.5 touchdowns shines the brightest. With the Jets having a scoring machine like Rodgers â€“ who’s seemingly poised for another healthy season â€“ the team will likely rack up a good amount of red zone trips. If Wilson is Rodgers’ go-to guy, as it seems, those one-on-one coverages will yield touchdowns.

If we get 17 solid games from Garrett Wilson, he might surpass all those projections. Still, the safest bet feels like Wilson catching more than eight touchdowns, especially with Rodgers at the helm. Keep an eye on that dynamic duo this season.

