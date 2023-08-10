‘Hard Knocks’ Effect Having Major Influence On Jets Bets The Jets are being seen more and more as Super Bowl contenders by Greg Dudek 3 hours ago

It only took one episode of “Hard Knocks” to turn NFL fans into major believers of the New York Jets.

The behind-the-scenes TV show that follows the Jets throughout training camp premiered Tuesday night, and it evidently did enough to convince the betting public to put even more support behind New York to win Super Bowl LVIII.

According to betting analyst Ben Fawkes, the Jets, who are 16-to-1 to walk away with the title this season, by Wednesday evening had the most bets wagered and had the most handle in a 24-hour period at DraftKings Sportsbook than other team to win the Super Bowl.

Fawkes also noted that the Jets have the second-most overall money wagered to win the Super Bowl, only trailing the Cincinnati Bengals.

While the “Hard Knocks” effect seemed to have a real and immediate impact in the betting community, it’s understandable why so many are backing the Jets even though they are coming off a last place finish in the AFC East with a 7-10 record.

New York made the biggest splash of the offseason by trading for four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers to take over as the team’s starting quarterback, which was the biggest hole on the Jets’ roster a season ago.

The Jets have plenty of playmakers on both sides of the ball, including Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Quinnen Williams, to go along with Rodgers.

The Jets have the seventh-best odds on DraftKings to win the Super Bowl behind the Kansas City Chiefs (+600), Philadelphia Eagles (+650), Buffalo Bills (+900), San Francisco 49ers (+1000), Cincinnati Bengals (+1100) and Dallas Cowboys (+1400).

Now might be the time to jump on the Jets bandwagon like everyone else as another episode of “Hard Knocks” might just change New York’s odds to be less profitable.