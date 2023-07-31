Aaron Rodgers Explains Decision Behind Notable Pay Cut For Jets

The New York Jets vaulted themselves into contenders when they added future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The 39-year-old recognized the organization’s commitment to winning and the veteran passer did his part as well.

Instead of continuing on his massive contract, Rodgers reworked his deal with New York on a $35 million pay cut. The quarterback has certainly made his money in his career and now gives his new team the financial flexibility to add top talent when needed.

“It was the right thing that made me feel best,” Rodgers told Pro Football Talk in a recent interview.

The Jets now have extra financial freedom to acquire even more talent as time goes on around Rodgers during his window. With a highly talented core including Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson, more moves can come. Most recently, free agent Dalvin Cook could be the next addition for the Jets.

Whether before or during the season, Rodgers wanted to make sure his new squad could be in on big time players that could help New York.

“Big names move at the trade deadline now,” Rodgers added in the interview. “I wanted to make sure that if somebody valuable came available that we’d be able to get him.”

With plenty of talent and extra money available, the Jets continue to establish themselves as legit competition in a loaded AFC East division as the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots all look to secure postseason spots in a tough AFC.