How to Watch 2023-24 NBA Regular Season On ESPN and ABC

The 2023-24 NBA regular season schedule is stacked with elite matchups and superstars. SportsGrid details how you can watch these matchups on ESPN and ABC.

The NBA has never been hotter, and the amount of star power prevalent in the league will be showcased during the 2023-24 regular season. Whether you want to watch LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers or Nikola Jokic and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets, you’ll get your fix on ESPN and ABC.

You can watch the next generation of stars, highlighted by Victor Wembanyama’s debut with the San Antonio Spurs on ESPN against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, October 25. In addition, ESPN will have coverage of the first-ever In-Season Tournament. ESPN and ABC will also have their continued coverage on Christmas Day, featuring five epic matchups, including the Boston Celtics taking on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers and Golden State Warriors are the two teams who will be seeing the most action on ESPN and ABC. The Lakers and Warriors will each see 17 televised games, highlighted by a marquee head-to-head tilt on March 16.

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Jan. 27 3:00 p.m. Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks Jan. 27 5:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets Jan. 27 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Feb. 3 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks Feb. 10 8:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors Feb. 24 8:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Mar. 2 8:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Mar. 9 8:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns Mar. 16 8:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers ESPN and ABC NBA Christmas Day (Monday, December 25, 2023) Time (ET) Game Platform(s) 12:00 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks ESPN 2:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets ABC, ESPN 5:00 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers ABC, ESPN 8:00 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat ESPN 10:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns ESPN ABC Sunday Showcase Date Time (ET) Game Feb. 11 2:00 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Feb. 25 1:00 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Feb. 25 3:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Mar. 3 1:00 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks Mar. 3 3:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Mar. 17 1:00 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 17 3:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks

NBA on ESPN In-Season Tournament Schedule

Date Game Platforms Fri, Nov. 3 New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks ESPN, ESPN App Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Nov. 10 Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics ESPN, ESPN App Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Nov. 17 Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs ESPN, ESPN App Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz ESPN, ESPN App Fri, Nov. 24 Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks ESPN, ESPN App San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors ESPN, ESPN App Full NBA on ESPN Schedule Date Time (ET) Game Oct. 25 7:00 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks Oct. 25 9:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs Oct. 27 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Oct. 27 10:00 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Nov. 1 7:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Nov. 1 10:00 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Nov. 3 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Nov. 3 10:00 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets Nov. 8 7:30 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks Nov. 8 10:00 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Nov. 10 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Nov. 10 10:00 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Nuggets Nov. 15 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Nov. 15 10:00 p.m. Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers Nov. 17 7:30 p.m. Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs Nov. 17 10:00 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz Nov. 22 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Nov. 22 10:00 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Nov. 24 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks Nov. 24 10:00 p.m. San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Dec. 1 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks Dec. 1 10:00 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Dec. 6 7:30 p.m. TBD Dec. 6 10:00 p.m. TBD Dec. 15 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Dec. 15 10:00 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns Dec. 22 10:00 p.m. Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors Dec. 25 12:00 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks Dec. 25 2:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets Dec. 25 5:00 p.m. Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers Dec. 25 8:00 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat Dec. 25 10:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Jan. 3 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks Jan. 3 10:00 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers Jan. 5 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Jan. 5 10:00 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers Jan. 10 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks Jan. 10 10:00 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors Jan. 12 7:30 p.m. Houston Rockets vs. Detroit Pistons Jan. 12 10:00 p.m. Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs Jan. 17 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Jan. 17 10:00 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Jan. 19 7:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Jan. 19 10:00 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Jan. 24 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Jan. 24 10:00 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Jan. 31 7:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets Jan. 31 10:00 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 4 6:00 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics Feb. 7 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics Feb. 7 10:00 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. LA Clippers Feb. 14 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Feb. 14 10:00 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors Feb. 23 7:30 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Feb. 23 10:00 p.m. Miami Heat vs. New Orleans Pelicans Feb. 25 7:00 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Feb. 25 9:30 p.m. Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers Feb. 28 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Feb. 28 10:00 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers Mar. 1 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Mar. 1 10:00 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Mar. 3 7:00 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Mar. 3 9:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns Mar. 6 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers Mar. 6 10:00 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors Mar. 8 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Mar. 8 10:00 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Mar. 10 7:00 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Mar. 10 9:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers Mar. 13 7:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat Mar. 13 10:00 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Mar. 18 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Mar. 18 10:00 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors Mar. 20 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Mar. 20 10:00 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Mar. 27 7:30 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Mar. 27 10:00 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Apr. 3 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks Apr. 3 10:00 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns Apr. 10 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Apr. 10 10:00 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Apr. 14 1:00 p.m. TBD Apr. 14 3:30 p.m. TBD Games that are italicized are NBA In-Season Tournament Contests

