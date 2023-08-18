How to Watch Spain vs. England Women's World Cup Final by SportsGrid 11 minutes ago

The women’s World Cup is down to its final two teams; England will take on Spain for all the marbles. Which team will manage to come out on top Sunday?

England and Spain are trying to accomplish what neither country has done before, win the Women’s World Cup. Spain knocked out Sweden 2-1 in the semi-final, while England took down Australia 3-1.

The biggest trophy in women’s soccer is on the line come Sunday, and there are many ways to watch this game and bet on it.

When: Sunday, August 20

Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

Where to Watch: Fox, Fox Sports App

You can watch replays of the game on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

To Lift the Cup

Spain -112 | England -104

Anytime Goal Scorer

Jenni Hermoso +240 | Alexia Putellas +250 | Alessia Russo +270

Esther Gonzalez +270 | Rachel Daly +290 | Alba Redondo +290

Considering Spain and England’s strategies, you must factor in how that might alter the matchup. Both teams play a strong possession game, which might make each side more hesitant to take chances. These teams are equal on paper, highlighted by the moneyline. With how tight we expect this game to be, it’s hard to look away from the value that England is presenting here. You can make a strong case for England or Spain come Sunday, but we’re content siding with the -104 price tag England is providing.

Odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

