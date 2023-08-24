How to Watch the PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs on ESPN+

Get ready to immerse yourself in the excitement of the FedEx Cup Playoffs as the TOUR Championship kicks off at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. This premier golfing event promises four days of gripping action and intense competition, showcasing the finest talent on the PGA TOUR. Here’s how to make the most of this golfing spectacle and catch every swing and putt.

The countdown begins, and you won’t want to miss a moment. Starting tomorrow at 11:15 a.m. ET, the coverage takes you through every twist and turn of the tournament until the Final Round on Sunday, August 27. This gives you a front-row seat to witness the players’ journeys as they vie for victory.

This year’s TOUR Championship introduces an innovative FedExCup Starting Strokes format. The top 30 players in the FedExCup standings from the previous week’s BMW Championship are rewarded with starting strokes. This staggered strokes-based system adds an extra layer of excitement, ensuring every swing counts and making the competition even more intense.

The “On the Range at the TOUR Championship” show is a must-watch for those looking to dive deeper into the action. Tune in on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET and enjoy a comprehensive experience beyond the course. With Trackman shot tracing, expert analysis, player interviews, and radar stats, you’ll understand the players’ strategies and preparations before they hit the course.

The tournament offers a rich selection of marquee and featured groups, teeing off in succession to keep you engaged throughout the day. Keep an eye on your favorite players as they navigate the challenging course.

On Thursday, August 24, at 11:15 a.m. ET, the Main Feed kicks off, providing a glimpse of the best action across the tournament field. The Marquee Group features Jordan Spieth and Sepp Straka, followed by the Featured Groups teeing off at 11:45 a.m. ET. These groups include notable players like Jason Day, Sam Burns, Collin Morikawa, and Adam Schenk.

The action continues in the afternoon, with coverage shifting to Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Max Homa, and Lucas Glover. Watch their gripping battles on specially selected holes, such as the challenging Par 3 No. 2 and the iconic Par 3 No. 15.

To enjoy all of this incredible golf action, subscribe to ESPN+ through the ESPN App, ESPN.com, or connected TV devices. Subscribers gain exclusive access to PGA TOUR LIVE, ensuring you won’t miss a single moment of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

This season of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ has brought fans unprecedented coverage, featuring more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours across 35 tournaments. With this robust offering, you’ll witness every critical moment, every remarkable shot, and every triumph on the path to golfing glory.

Don’t miss out on this golden opportunity to witness the FedEx Cup Playoffs like never before. Tune in to ESPN+ and experience the thrill of the TOUR Championship as the world’s best golfers battle it out for supremacy on the green.

