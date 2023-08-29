How to Watch USA Basketball vs. Jordan FIBA World Cup by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Team USA is through two games at the FIBA World Cup and remains undefeated. They’re entering their third matchup as big favorites against Jordan on Wednesday.

In Team USA’s opener against New Zealand, they dominated the matchup and came out ahead 99-72. Team USA followed that with a decisive 109-81 victory over Greece on Monday. They’ll now conclude their three-game round-robin on Wednesday against Jordan. Jordan fell 92-71 to Greece and 95-87 to New Zealand in overtime.

Paolo Banchero led Team USA with 21 points against New Zealand, while Austin Reaves led the charge with 15 in their win over Greece.

Below, we’ll highlight how you can watch Team USA take on Jordan, along with how to bet on the game.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

When: Wednesday, August 30

Time: 4:40 a.m. ET

Where to Watch: ESPN2, fubo

Team USA -41.5 (-115) vs. Team Jordan +41.5 (-111)

Total: 185.5 (O-113, U-113)

Even with two significant victories already secured, Team USA has yet to really blow a team out of the water. The spreads have been relatively similar for their three matchups, but there hasn’t been a monster blowout as many expected. With Team USA tuning up before the elimination rounds, we expect them to want to break out to a comfortable lead and coast in the second half. As a result, although we’re not comfortable backing them to cover the full game spread at 41.5, we believe there’s merit in them covering the first-half spread 0f 22.5. That’s priced at -111, and we feel this is a nice number to get it at.

Although there aren’t many notable stars on this Team USA roster, they’re still a very deep team by all accounts, and that’s a considerable strength in a tournament like this. When you have depth, and players aren’t shooting well in a given game, you can afford to mix and match what’s working on that day, knowing that you can trust the depth to still play at a high level. This makes it more challenging to project players to go over their point props. Still, we’ve heard a lot about Anthony Edwards taking the next step as a star in the NBA, and he’s yet to really have his coming out party in the tournament’s first two games. His total point prop is listed at 14.5, with the over juiced up to -130. Look for Edwards to have a solid first half and lead Team USA to victory, ultimately leading to him going over 14.5 points.

Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)

(Orlando Magic) Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets)

(Brooklyn Nets) Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

(New York Knicks) Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

(Minnesota Timberwolves) Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

(Indiana Pacers) Josh Hart (New York Knicks)

(New York Knicks) Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans)

(New Orleans Pelicans) Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

(Memphis Grizzlies) Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets)

(Brooklyn Nets) Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz)

(Utah Jazz) Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks)

(Milwaukee Bucks) Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers)

Odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.