How to Watch USA Basketball vs. New Zealand FIBA World Cup

With Team USA’s exhibition schedule completed, they’re set to kick off tournament action in the FIBA World Cup on Saturday when they take on New Zealand.

Team USA played five games during the exhibition tune-up stage, which saw them take down Puerto Rico, Slovenia, Spain, Greece, and Germany. The closest of the five games was against Germany, where they came out on top 99-91.

Team USA will begin their group stage action as a major favorite against New Zealand.

Below, we’ll highlight how you can watch Team USA take on Zealand, along with how to bet on the game.

When: Saturday, August 26

Time: 8:40 a.m. ET

Where to Watch: ESPN2, fubo

Team USA -39.5 (-113) vs. Team New Zealand +39.5 (-113)

Total: 186.5 (O-115, U-111)

With no NBA players on New Zealand’s roster, it’s hard to consider what they’re bringing to the table in this opening matchup against a strong Team USA squad. Sure, the USA would be much better off if all their stars came to play, but that, unfortunately, isn’t realistic. At the same time, when a number approaches 40 points, it only takes minor things going wrong for the underdog to potentially cover the number. Still, this Team USA group is formidable, even if the back half of their roster sees a big chunk of minutes in this opening contest. As a result, we’re content to back Team USA to cover the large number in Game 1.

You’ll likely see the minutes spread out for Team USA in the opener, especially with them listed as such a significant favorite. That will make it more difficult for players to hit the over on their points props, but not impossible. Anthony Edwards appears on the cusp of breaking out as a legitimate superstar in the NBA, and he’s already demonstrated that during pre-tournament action. Edwards has equal odds of -114 to go over or under his point total of 22.5, and we like him to exceed that number.

Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)

(Orlando Magic) Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets)

(Brooklyn Nets) Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

(New York Knicks) Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

(Minnesota Timberwolves) Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

(Indiana Pacers) Josh Hart (New York Knicks)

(New York Knicks) Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans)

(New Orleans Pelicans) Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)

(Memphis Grizzlies) Cameron Johnson (Brooklyn Nets)

(Brooklyn Nets) Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz)

(Utah Jazz) Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks)

(Milwaukee Bucks) Austin Reaves (Los Angeles Lakers)

