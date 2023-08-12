Is it Smart for the Los Angeles Rams to Run it Back? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Los Angeles Rams Fantasy Outlook: Navigating a Weakened NFC NFC’s Big Question: Where are the Titans?

An interesting development in the NFC is the apparent dearth of star power. The dominance of players like Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys is evident, but beyond them, there’s a noticeable gap. When considering the top quarterbacks in the NFC, names like Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints are debated, showing the uncertainty in the current talent pool. The Rams, recognizing this void, have likely strategized to exploit it, believing that a nine-win season might be enough for playoff contention.

The Faint Echoes of a Super Bowl Team

While it’s been a while since their Super Bowl glory, the Rams still have a core that brings back memories of that victorious team. With stalwarts like Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, and Matthew Stafford in their ranks, there’s optimism in the air. While Jalen Ramsey’s (now on the Miami Dolphins) absence might be felt, the team appears to have the basic structure in place for another strong season.

An Offense on the Rise

The upcoming season promises a rejuvenated Rams offense. Stafford’s health is in the best shape, showing none of the restrictions that plagued his last three off-seasons. His chemistry with Kupp, who’s made a swift recovery from a hamstring issue, is crucial for the Rams’ offensive ambitions. Upcoming wide receivers like Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell bring fresh energy to the squad, with Van Jefferson likely taking on a pivotal role. Tyler Higbee’s presence strengthens the tight end position, though he might not be a fantasy standout.

McVay’s Coaching Paradox

Sean McVay’s coaching approach can be seen as a double-edged sword. While his in-game decision-making has faced scrutiny, especially in high-pressure situations, his play-calling prowess is undeniable. McVay’s ability to carve out space and design plays is among the best in the league, which could play a pivotal role in the Rams’ success.

Betting on the Rams: A Game of Variables

From a betting standpoint, the Rams present an intriguing gamble. Given the state of the NFC, they could either have a subpar season with as few as three wins or dominate and notch up 10 victories. It’s this unpredictability that makes them a captivating watch.

In conclusion, the Rams might not be the clear favorites, but they have the potential and the tactical nous to exploit a weakened NFC. For fantasy enthusiasts and bettors alike, the Rams are a team to closely monitor in the upcoming season.