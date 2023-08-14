Is Steelers Wideout George Pickens on the Verge of Stardom? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The NFL preseason is in full swing, and with one preseason weekend down, we’re inching closer to the much-anticipated regular season. The first week of exhibition games gave fans and analysts a sneak peek into the teams’ preparations and potential for the upcoming season.

Leading the pack were the Pittsburgh Steelers, who put up a commendable performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, clinching a 27-17 victory. The standout players in this matchup? The dynamic duo of Kenny Pickett and George Pickens.

On a crucial third down, Pickett demonstrated poise in a well-protected pocket, finding Pickens, who not only secured the catch but also sprinted his way to the end zone. George Pickens, once a star at the University of Georgia, showcased his NFL-ready skills with that touchdown reception.

Pickett’s overall performance, completing seven of nine passes, included that impressive 33-yard touchdown pass to Pickens. It’s clear that while many are talking about Joey Silk, Pickett’s performance hints that he might give anyone a run for the money in Pittsburgh.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged the team’s positive performance but was quick to temper any over-enthusiasm, reminding everyone, “We’re not going to wear our hands out, patting ourselves on the back at this juncture.” Tomlin’s grounded approach is a reminder that while the win is welcomed, the primary goal remains further improvement and preparation for the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Steelers’ coveted, highly touted 2023 draft pick, Joey Porter Jr., missed the action due to an ankle injury. The team’s expectation and hope are for him to be fit and ready for the first week of the regular season.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.