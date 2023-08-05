Is There Any Upside for the Cleveland Browns This Year? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns are an interesting team to consider from a fantasy football perspective in 2023. They boast some promising players with proven track records alongside new additions who have the potential to either bolster or dampen the team’s overall performance. Incorporating a betting aspect into this analysis provides an additional layer of intrigue. Let’s dive into the key players to watch, potential game-changing situations, and relevant betting angles.

Key Players to Watch

Deshaun Watson

As the starting quarterback, Watson holds much of the team’s potential success in his hands. If he can return to the form he had with the Houston Texans, he could be a valuable asset for fantasy managers and bettors alike. However, transitioning from Houston’s pass-heavy system to Cleveland’s more balanced offense may present challenges.

Nick Chubb

Running back Chubb is arguably the safest pick from the Browns in terms of fantasy football. Despite not being heavily involved in the passing game, his dominant presence in the run game and propensity to find the endzone makes him a valuable first-round pick.

Jerome Ford

Consider Ford, the backup to Chubb. His role in the Browns’ offense could provide a significant return on investment, especially if he is able to mirror the success Kareem Hunt found in the same position.

Elijah Moore

Moore’s fresh start in Cleveland could also be a boon for fantasy managers. After a less-than-stellar tenure with the New York Jets, he could provide a good return on investment as he seeks to prove his worth with the Browns.

David Njoku

Tight end Njoku’s role in the Browns’ offense has been inconsistent, but when he’s on, he can produce solid numbers. His boom-or-bust nature, however, makes him a risky pick.

Potential Game-Changing Situations

The Browns’ late-season schedule and weather conditions are potential game-changers for fantasy football managers and bettors. With three home games scheduled during the playoffs in December, cold and windy conditions are expected, which could influence the team’s performance. Given that the Browns’ stadium is located near a lake and is known for its wind-inducing design, this could significantly impact passing and kicking games, favoring the run game.

Betting Angles

Bettors will need to keep a close eye on how well Watson adapts to Cleveland’s offensive system and whether he can establish a rapport with his receivers. The fluctuation in Watson’s performance could present betting opportunities, either backing him during his highs or fading the Browns when he’s struggling.

Additionally, betting on the Browns’ run game, particularly during late-season home games, could prove profitable. Given the potential weather conditions and the team’s tendency to lean on their run game, rushing yards over/under and player props for Chubb and Ford could provide value.

Ultimately, the Cleveland Browns present an interesting blend of opportunities and challenges for both fantasy football managers and sports bettors in 2023. As always, diligent tracking of player performance, team dynamics, and external factors like weather will be key to making the most of these opportunities.

