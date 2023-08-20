Kirk Cousins' Fantasy Impact: The Vikings' Perspective

The Minnesota Vikings have long been one of the most exciting teams in the NFL, and one of the key players behind their success is quarterback Kirk Cousins. Last year, Cousins managed to finish as QB9 in fantasy football, proving his worth as a vital fantasy asset. If you find yourself punting on a quarterback in your fantasy draft and end up with Cousins, you’re likely to still have a solid fantasy team. Let’s break down the elements that make Cousins an excellent choice for your fantasy roster.

Offensive Firepower

One of the reasons for Cousins’ fantasy success is the Vikings’ offensive firepower. The team boasts an array of skilled players who can help propel Cousins to great fantasy numbers. Justin Jefferson, the breakout wide receiver of the Vikings, has already proclaimed himself the best in the world at his position. His presence on the field makes Cousins’ job easier, and fantasy owners of both players can expect to reap the rewards.

The Vikings also drafted Jordan Addison, a player many in the industry are excited about. However, there are questions about his ability to adapt to the professional level. While Addison’s skill set is undeniable, transitioning to the NFL is a challenge, and only time will tell if he can become a reliable target for Cousins.

TJ Hockenson’s Arrival

One of the most significant moves for the Vikings was the acquisition of tight end TJ Hockenson, formerly of the Detroit Lions. Hockenson’s arrival adds another dimension to the Vikings’ offense and provides Cousins with an additional dependable target.

Despite dealing with injuries in the early stages of his career, Hockenson has shown his talent when healthy. Coming into a new playbook midseason can be challenging, but Hockenson managed to hit the ground running upon joining the Vikings. Now, with a full offseason to get acclimated to the McVay-style offense that the Vikings employ, Hockenson is poised for a successful year.

Potential Fantasy Impact

Kirk Cousins has consistently been a reliable fantasy quarterback, and this season promises to be no different. With weapons like Justin Jefferson, the potential of Jordan Addison, and the arrival of TJ Hockenson, Cousins has plenty of options to distribute the ball.

If you’re in a fantasy league and find yourself waiting to draft a quarterback, Cousins should be on your radar. With the offensive talent surrounding him, he has the potential to deliver great fantasy numbers and help you compete for a championship.

Conclusion

The Minnesota Vikings have an explosive offense that is set to make some noise in the upcoming season. As the team’s quarterback, Kirk Cousins is at the center of this, and fantasy owners should be excited about his potential. With a strong supporting cast, including Jefferson and Hockenson, Cousins is poised for a big year, making him a valuable fantasy asset.

Whether you’re a dedicated Vikings fan or simply a fantasy football enthusiast looking for a reliable quarterback, Cousins should be on your list of considerations. His consistency and the talent around him make him a great fantasy option for the 2023 season.

