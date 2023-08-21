Lionel Messi's Play Powering Inter Miami's MLS Title Odds by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The signing of soccer superstar Lionel Messi has propelled Inter Miami into the spotlight and dramatically shifted their fortunes in the MLS. Just days after securing Messi, Miami’s odds to win the MLS Cup were set at +3300. However, a little over a month later, the club’s odds have shortened significantly to +900, making them the fourth favorite to win the league.

Messi Mania Sweeps Miami

Much of this remarkable turnaround is attributed to a string of successes in the Leagues Cup, including an impressive seven straight wins. One highlight of their cup run was a thrilling penalty shootout victory against Nashville, which secured their spot as competition winners.

Inter Miami will now focus on maintaining their excellent form in the league, where they face a challenging task ahead. They must close a 12-point gap in the remaining 12 games to secure a spot in the playoffs. With Messi on their side, the team is confident and determined to achieve this goal.

If Messi and Miami reach the postseason, it will be tough for any team to stop them. While the betting value on Inter Miami is not as high as it once was, there is still no better time to place your bet on this team. The addition of Messi has transformed Inter Miami into genuine contenders, and their recent performance indicates they have the potential to go all the way.

What Messi is Doing in Miami is Truly Special

Keep an eye on the MLS standings and watch as Inter Miami attempts to close the gap and make the playoffs. With Lionel Messi leading the charge, it’s an exciting time for the team and its fans. Miami’s odds of winning the MLS Cup might continue to shorten as the season progresses, so consider placing your bet now to take advantage of the current odds.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.