Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Betting Preview

The Los Angeles Angels, buyers at the trade deadline, have found themselves in a difficult situation, disappointing a fan base desperate for a postseason berth. Reid Detmers takes the mound for the struggling Angels against the Texas Rangers. Jon Gray will hold the ball for the Rangers on the opposing side. The Rangers are the favorites at -174 odds, with a game total set at nine.

The matchup features an interesting subplot involving the Angels’ left-handed pitcher, Detmers. Although lefties are typically expected to have an edge against left-handed batters, Detmers has struggled. Through 92 batters this season, Detmers has a .265 ISO and a .415 weighted on-base percentage against lefties.

Corey Seager is one to watch for the Rangers, even though one might expect him to have difficulty against left-handed pitchers. Seager has shown an impressive performance against lefties with a .414 ISO and a weighted on-base percentage of .449. The first five batters in the Rangers’ lineup look poised to do some damage against the Angels tonight.

Meanwhile, the Angels, who made moves for CJ Cron, Randal Grichuk, and Lucas Giolito at the deadline, have not seen the improvements they hoped for. The team has worsened, recording a dismal 3-11 record since the trade deadline. This unfortunate development has disappointed fans, as they were looking forward to a possible playoff run.

To further complicate matters for the Angels, star player Mike Trout has been dealing with a lingering injury. Trout’s updates suggest that he’s still in pain and making slow progress in his recovery. This has left fans wondering about the future of their team.

For comparison, even teams like the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks, who weren’t aggressive at the trade deadline, have managed better records since then. The Angels’ record is even worse than that of the New York Mets, who it feels like have lost nearly every game since the deadline.

The situation for the Angels is disheartening, as fans had high hopes following their trade deadline acquisitions. Now, the team finds itself further from contention than it has been all season. It’s clear that changes are needed, which will likely come at the end of the season. For now, the Angels will have to face the challenges ahead, starting with the Texas Rangers.

