Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 and Daily Props – August 3 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .378

Games Remaining: 53

Last Appearance (August 2 vs. Phillies): Despite Miami scoring nine runs, Arraez failed to play much of a role. The All-Star recorded just one hit in six at-bats during Wednesday’s victory, as his average now sits at .378.

Next Game (August 3 vs. Phillies): The Marlins wrap up their four-game set with the Phillies, who will start newly acquired right-hander Michael Lorenzen. Arraez is 1-for-1 with a single against Lorenzen in his career, his lone plate appearance coming while a member of the Minnesota Twins.

Notable Props for Thursday via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model:

Over 0.5 Hits (-310)

Over 0.5 RBI (+220)

Over 0.5 Runs (+100)

Over 0.5 Home Runs (+1060)

