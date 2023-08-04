Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 and Daily Props – August 4 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .377

Games Remaining: 52

Last Appearance (August 3 vs. Phillies): It was a quiet afternoon for Arraez, the All-Star going 1-for-4 with a single as Miami fell 4-2 in Thursday’s series finale. After collecting five hits through the series’ first two games, Arraez has just two over his last ten at-bats, causing his average to dip to .377.

Next Game (August 4 @ Rangers): The Marlins travel to Texas for the opener of a three-game set against the AL West-leading Rangers, who will start newly acquired lefty Jordan Montgomery. Arraez went 1-for-2 with an RBI single against Montgomery back on July 18.

Notable Props for Friday via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model:

Over 0.5 Hits (-320)

Over 0.5 RBI (+210)

Over 0.5 Runs (+115)

Over 0.5 Home Runs (+1060)

