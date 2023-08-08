Luis Arraez's Quest for .400 and Daily Props – August 8 by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez is chasing what few players have achieved in the history of baseball – a .400 season. The last time a qualified hitter managed to hit .400 was Hall of Famer Ted Williams in 1941.

Over the remainder of the 2023 MLB season, we’ll be tracking Arraez’s quest as he looks to etch his name into baseball lore while giving you his daily player props.

Current Average: .374

Games Remaining: 48

Last Appearance (August 7 @ Reds): Arraez was given the night off before serving as a pinch hitter in the top of the ninth inning. The All-Star proceeded to ground into a game-ending double-play as the Marlins fell 5-2 – Miami’s fifth straight loss. Arraez is 8-for-29 (.276) to begin the month of August. His .374 average is his lowest since July 21.

Next Game (August 8 @ Reds): Cincinnati will start right-hander Luke Weaver (2-4, 6.98 ERA) for the second game of this three-game set. Arraez has had success against Weaver, going 3-for-6 (.500) with three singles and a walk in his career.

Notable Props for Tuesday via SportsGrid’s Player Props Model:

Over 0.5 Hits (-410)

Over 0.5 RBI (+170)

Over 0.5 Runs (-155)

Over 0.5 Home Runs (+1060)

