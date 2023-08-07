Mets, Cardinals, Guardians, and White Sox Look Ahead by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

With the dust settled from a flurry of trade deadline activity, four teams in particular – the Mets, Cardinals, White Sox, and Guardians – have made moves that could significantly impact their trajectory for the future.

Check out SportsGrid’s MLB trade deadline tracker and grades to get all the MLB trade deadline analysis.

MLB Trade Deadline: NL Wild Card Impact | AL Wild Card Impact | Both Teams Got Better | Wrong Decisions | Futures Impact

Here’s a closer look at how these trades are setting up each team:

New York Mets

The Mets have adopted an asset accumulation strategy, moving veteran talent for promising prospects and clearing salary. In several trades, they sent Tommy Pham, Justin Verlander, Mark Canha, Max Scherzer, and David Robertson away. Still, they acquired a wealth of potential in return, highlighted by Luisangel Acuna and Drew Gilbert. Recognizing their 2023 season as a failure and moving to a rebuilding phase is a tough pill to swallow for the fans, but their focus on the future has allowed them to restock a farm system that will likely be crucial for the Mets’ success in the coming years.

What Does the Verlander Trade Signify for the Future of the Mets?

St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals were among the more active teams at the deadline, clearly intent on a significant roster overhaul. The departures of Jack Flaherty, Paul DeJong, Jordan Hicks, Jordan Montgomery, and Chris Stratton signal a departure from the team’s previous core. While not marquee, the return from these trades is a collection of solid prospects that should provide the Cardinals with future flexibility and depth. Their grade primarily rides on the development of these youngsters.

Chicago White Sox

The White Sox leaned heavily into a rebuild, shipping off key pieces such as Jake Burger, Kendall Graveman, Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, Lucas Giolito, and Reynaldo Lopez. This mass exodus of talent was somewhat offset by the collection of prospects they received in return, signaling a clear emphasis on future seasons. The rebuild may be challenging for White Sox fans to stomach in the short term, but the influx of young talent could set the team up for success.

Cleveland Guardians

Despite being in the thick of the AL Central race, the Guardians opted to sell off key players, including Josh Bell and Aaron Civale. This appears to be a calculated risk, betting on the future instead of trying to win now. The return of Kahlil Watson, one of the more promising prospects in baseball, and Kyle Manzardo, the 37th-ranked prospect according to MLB.com, gives them two cornerstone pieces to build around. This strategy may pay dividends in the future, even if it means sacrificing a potential postseason berth this season.

Overall, the deadline deals seem to highlight a shift in the landscape of these four clubs. They have all opted for future success over immediate gains, banking on prospects to become their next stars. The challenge lies in the development and maturation of these young players, but the groundwork for future success has clearly been laid. Only time will tell how these trades will impact the fortunes of the Mets, Cardinals, White Sox, and Guardians. For now, fans of these teams should be excited about the potential their teams have amassed for the future.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.