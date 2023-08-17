Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Preview by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The MLB world is anticipating the Los Angeles Dodgers clashing with the Milwaukee Brewers and Corbin Burnes in what promises to be an enthralling contest. The Dodgers are riding high on momentum, gunning for their impressive 11th consecutive win. However, the betting scene is quite intriguing, with Lance Lynn toeing the rubber for the Dodgers.

Lynn is favored over Burnes, but a closer examination suggests this might be misplaced. Traditional wisdom dictates that excellent pitching usually trumps superior hitting, and that’s the showdown we’re expecting. Looking closer at Burnes’s performance over the past 30 days reveals staggering numbers: Of the 127 total batters he’s faced, his ISO stands at a measly .071 and a total weighted on-base percentage at .235. His prowess against left-handed batters is notable, especially when considering the likes of the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Jason Heyward, and James Outman. They’ve been exceptional against right-handed pitching and are waiting to test Burnes’s mettle.

For those betting fans looking for head-to-head matchups, it’s tempting to prefer a Burnes-Lynn face-off over the initial five innings. The reason? Lynn’s recent struggle against right-handers. Facing 63 batters, his record hasn’t been flattering. A strong lineup should be able to exploit this weakness early in the game. If we’re backing Burnes, the best approach seems to be supporting him over the first five innings. Betting odds favor Milwaukee on the moneyline at +114 first five. For those looking for a bit of variation, there’s the +0.5 run -125 option.

However, we shouldn’t write off Lynn too quickly. His recent acquisition by the Dodgers has been fruitful, and we still remember his dazzling 2021 season, where he was in contention for the Cy Young award.

This game isn’t just about the Dodgers’ win streak or the Brewers trying to play spoiler. It’s a testament to the unpredictable and exhilarating nature of baseball. Every pitch, every swing, and every decision will matter.

