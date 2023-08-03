MLB 8/3 Orioles @ Blue Jays Odds, Preview, and Best Bets by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Baltimore Orioles are set to cross paths with the Toronto Blue Jays in a pivotal MLB match-up in the American League East. It’s an exciting showdown, with Jack Flaherty taking the mound for his Orioles debut against Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays. The betting odds lean towards Toronto, with a -170 range number, suggesting a potential for runs.

Flaherty, a trade deadline addition for the Orioles, is keen to impress. His stats suggest some turbulence with left-handed batters in the past 30 days, struggling with a .358 ISO and a .490 weighted on-base percentage. However, when pitted against the Blue Jays’ right-hand heavy lineup, his performance looks more promising, holding righties to a .091 ISO and a .234 weighted on-base percentage.

Blue Jays’ left-hand hitters, particularly Brandon Belt, with a .349 weighted on-base percentage, could potentially provide some trouble for Flaherty. Daulton Varsho and Kevin Kiermaier are also worth mentioning, although Belt seems to be the primary threat.

On the flip side, the Blue Jays’ right-hand hitters, featuring Whit Merrifield, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, and Matt Chapman, are expected to put up a good fight. But they might find it tough going against Flaherty, who’s had a strong track record against right-handed batting.

Toronto’s starting pitcher Gausman faces a different set of challenges. Gausman had been the Blue Jays’ go-to pitcher through the early parts of the season, but his recent stats tell a slightly different story. Over the past 30 days, against 73 batters, he’s had a .284 ISO power number and a .338 weighted on-base percentage.

When breaking down his stats further, Gausman has seen some struggles against left-handed batters with a .306 ISO and a .385 weighted on-base percentage. His performance against right-handed hitters has been more commendable, but still not as good as his early season levels.

This could be an issue against the Orioles, who boast some serious talent batting from the left-hand side. The first four in their lineup â€“ Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Anthony Santander, and Ryan O’Hearn â€“ all bat left-handed and have good weighted on-base percentages.

Beyond this quartet, Baltimore has Ryan Mountcastle, who has performed impressively against right-handed pitching. Adam Frazier and Colton Cowser also pose potential threats later in the lineup. All in all, Baltimore could bring six to seven left-handed batters against Gausman.

Based on these factors, we might expect a high-scoring game, with the potential for an Orioles upset. While the Blue Jays are favorites according to the odds, the left-heavy lineup of the Orioles might tip the balance in their favor. Watch for Flaherty’s debut, Gausman’s response, and a potential left-handed onslaught from the Orioles. This should be a fascinating contest.

