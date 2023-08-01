MLB Trade Deadline Shakeup: Civale and Sewald's New Homes by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

On the eve of the trade deadline, the Major League Baseball landscape shifted dramatically. Two significant moves have reshaped the American and National League, turning the tide for several teams and possibly affecting the World Series’ outcome.

Seattle Mariners’ closer Paul Sewald was shipped off to the Arizona Diamondbacks, while Aaron Civale of the Cleveland Guardians found a new home with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Civale’s move to Tampa was a straight-up trade for the Rays’ first-base/DH prospect, Kyle Manzardo. Although Manzardo has had a somewhat off year, his talent remains undeniable. Despite a perceived regression as he climbs levels, a .935 OPS over his minor league career attests to his batting prowess. With 35 homers and around 127 RBI in 179 minor league games, Manzardo is one of the safer bets in minor league baseball.

Already brimming with talent and no room to spare on the corners, moving Manzardo made sense, and Jonathan Aranda is likely next. The Rays now have a controllable starter in Civale, while the Guardians get a solid bat.

But the move that genuinely signaled a seller’s market was Sewald’s transition from the Mariners to the Diamondbacks. Arizona paid a hefty price for the Seattle closer, trading a trio of players – Josh Rojas, Dominic Canzone, and Ryan Bliss. Bliss is having a breakout year and was one of two reps for the D-Backs in this year’s futures game.

Arizona was initially speculated to be in contention for Pittsburgh Pirates‘ closer David Bednar. Yet, they chose to invest in Sewald.

As the deadline approaches, the stakes are higher than ever. These moves reveal a daring willingness among teams to invest heavily in achieving their World Series aspirations. Only time will tell if these bold moves will pay off, but for now, they’ve made this trade season exciting.

