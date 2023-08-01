MLB Trade Deadline: Which Big-Name Players Will be on the Move? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The MLB trade deadline is almost upon us, and as 6 p.m. Eastern approaches, the chatter surrounding potential big-name moves is reaching a fever pitch.

Among the last-minute buzz, the Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and New York Mets utility man Tommy Pham are two names that are likely to be on the move. Both players have seen their fair share of ups and downs this season, but their experience and potential make them valuable assets. By the deadline, these players will probably be sporting new jerseys.

The real wild card in this scenario is New York Mets ace Justin Verlander. The future of the former Cy Young winner is shrouded in uncertainty. A move involving Verlander will likely necessitate a significant financial commitment, potentially involving a money shift from the Mets to another team. However, at this point, it’s unclear where Verlander might end up or if he’ll be traded. This makes the Verlander situation one of the most intriguing storylines as we head into the deadline.

As for San Diego, it appears they might be opting to stand pat. Given this stance, it seems unlikely that either Josh Hader or Blake Snell will be dealt. Even if they leave the team later, San Diego gains a first-round draft pick and a substantial return on Snell’s impending $50 million contract. That said, they could be buying, as evidenced by their pickup of lefty starter Rich Hill and bat Ji-man Choi from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Considering the Mets’ situation, it’s clear that teams with hefty payrolls are best positioned to take on the potential financial burden that a player like Verlander might present. Conversely, groups such as the Baltimore Orioles, who could offer a wealth of impressive prospects in return, might be more inclined to absorb the entire contract. This approach is similar to what the Mets previously employed with Max Scherzer.

As of now, it’s still unclear where the chips will fall. However, what’s certain is that the looming trade deadline promises a flurry of last-minute activity and potentially some unexpected moves. Stay tuned for more updates as we navigate these thrilling final hours.

