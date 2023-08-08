MLB World Series Matchup Odds: Braves, Dodgers Listed Throughout by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The 2023 World Series could see several elite matchups, with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers leading the way with the most appearances on the list.

1. (Tie) Atlanta Braves vs. Tampa Bay Rays +950 (Last week: +800)

With the Tampa Bay Rays falling back into the pack in the American League and the Atlanta Braves losing three in a row, this matchup has taken a hit over the last week, even if it’s still in a tie as the odds-on favorite. The Braves taking on the Rays has dropped from +800 to +950.

1. (Tie) Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers +950 (Last week: +950)

The Texas Rangers remain red-hot in the American League, while we already know what the National League-leading Braves are capable of. Even though this Braves vs. Rangers matchup maintained its +950 odds over the last week, it’s now tied for the shortest odds to be the World Series matchup.

3. (Tie) Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros +1000 (Last week: +1100)

The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves collided during the 2021 World Series, which saw Atlanta come out on top in six games. These teams have consistently been great of late, and it’s a real possibility we’ll see this rematch in 2023. The Braves and Astros potentially colliding in the Fall Classic was bet down over the last week from +1100 to +1000.

3. (Tie) Los Angeles Dodgers vs . Tampa Bay Rays +1000 (Last week: +1000)

The Los Angeles Dodgers ended their World Series drought when they knocked off the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 Fall Classic. A rematch could be on the horizon, but it’ll likely take more consistent play from Tampa down the stretch. This matchup has maintained its +1000 odds over the last week.

3. (Tie) Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers +1000 (Last week: +1200)

It wasn’t a positive ending to July for the Los Angeles Dodgers or Texas Rangers, but both have turned the page in August. Texas has won seven in a row, while the Dodgers have won seven of their last ten. As a result, this potential World Series matchup has been bet down from +1200 to +1000.

6. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Houston Astros +1200 (Last week: +1500)

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros matched up in the ever-controversial 2017 World Series. The cheating scandal followed the Astros and tainted their legacy, which would make for a heck of a rematch in 2023 at +1200. Quietly, the Astros and Dodgers facing off has risen from +1500 over the last week.

7. Atlanta Braves vs. Baltimore Orioles +1400 (Last week: +1800)

It’s interesting that although the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles hold the two best records in MLB, they continue to sit seventh in odds on this list to match up in the World Series at +1400. On the bright side, this pairing rose from +1800 last week, meaning now could be the time to buy before it grows even more.

8. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles +1500 (Last week: +2300)

If you’re looking for two teams with vastly different payrolls, this is the matchup for you. The Baltimore Orioles have been dominant, and the Dodgers are finding their stride, leading to this potential clash getting bet down from +2300 to +1500.

9. (Tie) Atlanta Braves vs. Toronto Blue Jays +2600 (Last week: +2300)

A rematch of the 1992 World Series would certainly bring eyeballs north of the border. The Toronto Blue Jays last won the Fall Classic in 1993. Toronto has seen its odds of taking on the Braves drop over the last week from +2300 to +2600.

9. (Tie) Atlanta Braves vs. Minnesota Twins +2600 (Last week: +2500)

After a rough stretch to end July, the Minnesota Twins have continued to expand their lead atop the AL Central after registering five wins in a row. Their odds of facing off with the Braves in the World Series have still dropped slightly from +2500 to +2600.

