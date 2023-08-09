New Orleans Saints NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 9.5 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

After signing quarterback Derek Carr in free agency, the New Orleans Saints are now the favorite to capture the NFC South and have a win total set at 9.5.

Last year, the New Orleans Saints finished 7-10. If you’re looking toward backing the over, you believe the Saints are three wins better than last season. Is Carr a significant enough upgrade at the quarterback position to justify this offense taking another step forward? It’s a fair question to ask about the 2023 Saints. Carr is a solid quarterback. Still, we’re not sure he’s the type that will alter a franchise. If you look at what the Saints got from the QB position last year, there’s reason to believe they’re getting a solid upgrade. Along with Carr, we’re strongly encouraged by the reports of wide receiver Chris Olave at training camp. The chemistry between Carr and Olave has been evident, meaning we expect him to establish himself as a No. 1 receiver in 2023, which should help boost the offense.

The Saints will have some challenges on defense in 2023, but there’s still a path to being considered a league-average unit. Adding Bryan Bresee and Isaiah Foskey will help, but this defense is aging, and that’s concerning from a health standpoint. Even with their attempt to get younger, we don’t have much confidence in this group giving the Saints the type of production they’ll need to be a ten-win team.

Looking at the Saints’ strength of schedule, this area should concern bettors if they’re bullish on the over. The NFL is filled with parity, and based on last year’s results, the Saints are going into 2023 with the NFL’s hardest strength of schedule. There’s a path for the Saints to get to ten wins, but it doesn’t look encouraging. Despite the under‘s juiced price of -140, it’s the direction we’re leaning for the Saints in 2023.

Verdict: Under 9.5 wins (-140)

