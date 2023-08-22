NFC South Best Duos: New Addition to the Division Could be Biggest Difference Maker by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

In the NFC South, the spotlight is shining on three dynamic NFL duos that should make a significant impact on the field this season. These partnerships are crucial for their respective teams and have caught the attention of fans and analysts alike. Let’s take a closer look at these standout duos.

AFC North Best Duos | AFC South Best Duos | AFC West Best Duos | NFC West Best Duos

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans

Coming in at number three is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ pairing of Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans. Mayfield is looking for a fresh start after a challenging 2022 season and has found a reliable partner in Mike Evans. Last season, Evans showcased his skills as a receiver, putting up an impressive 1,124 receiving yards. With Baker looking to bounce back and Evans continuing to perform at a high level, this duo has the potential to make a significant impact on the field.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

3. Atlanta Falcons: Desmond Ridder and Drake London

The number two spot on our list belongs to the Atlanta Falcons‘ duo of Desmond Ridder and Drake London. Ridder is poised to lead a young Falcons team to the playoffs, while London had an outstanding rookie season with 72 receptions and 866 receiving yards. Their complementary skill sets and Ridder’s leadership abilities make this partnership an exciting one to watch. With a promising future ahead, this duo has the potential to become one of the most potent partnerships in the NFC South.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

3. New Orleans Saints: Derek Carr and Chris Olave

The New Orleans Saints‘ duo of Derek Carr and Chris Olave are topping the list at number one. Carr, a four-time Pro Bowler, could be the top quarterback in the division this year. Meanwhile, Olave had a stellar season last year, reeling in 72 catches for 1,042 receiving yards. With Carr’s experience and Olave’s undeniable talent, they will quickly become the best duo in the NFC South. Their chemistry on the field is evident, and they will be key players to watch as the NFL season progresses.

These three duos will be making waves in the NFC South in 2023, showcasing their talent and chemistry on the field. Whether it’s Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans looking to turn things around, Desmond Ridder and Drake London’s emerging potential, or Derek Carr and Chris Olave’s proven track record, these partnerships are sure to keep fans engaged and excited throughout the season. With their talent and chemistry on display, they are undoubtedly among the best duos in the NFC South.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away. Sign up for SportsGrid Daily, our everyday newsletter.