NFC West Best Duos: A Division of Talented Wideouts

In the competitive world of the NFL, having a dynamic duo on the field can make all the difference. In the NFC West, three duos have been making waves and putting up impressive numbers over the past few years. Let’s take a closer look at these standout partnerships:

3. Seattle Seahawks: Geno Smith and DK Metcalf

Kicking off our countdown is the Seattle Seahawks tandem of Geno Smith and DK Metcalf. In the 2022 season, Smith revitalized his career and led the league with an impressive 69.8% completion rate. Metcalf was equally outstanding, racking up over 1,000 receiving yards. The partnership between Geno and DK has become a key asset for the Seahawks, and their chemistry on the field is undeniable.

2. San Francisco 49ers: Brock Purdy and Deebo Samuel

The number two spot on our list goes to the San Francisco 49ers‘ duo of Brock Purdy and Deebo Samuel. Purdy shined in the second half of last season, demonstrating his potential as a top-tier quarterback. While Brock’s future looks promising, more consistency is necessary to take another step this season. Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel had an excellent season with over 860 all-purpose yards, showcasing his versatility as a receiver and runner. This duo’s complementary skill set makes them a force to be reckoned with on the field.

3. Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp

Topping our list is the Los Angeles Rams‘ duo of Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. This partnership helped the Rams secure a Super Bowl victory just two seasons ago, solidifying their place as the best duo in the division. When healthy, Stafford is undeniably a top-10 quarterback, and Kupp is a top-5 receiver. Their chemistry on the field and exceptional individual skills make them a formidable threat to any opposing defense.

These three duos have been putting on a show in the NFC West, and it’s no surprise that they’ve become the talk of the division. With their talent and chemistry on display, they will continue to be key players to watch as the NFL season progresses. Whether it’s Geno Smith and DK Metcalf’s resurgence, Brock Purdy and Deebo Samuel’s emerging potential, or Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp’s proven track record, these partnerships are sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

